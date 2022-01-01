Ristorante LIDI
Open today 3:01 PM - 2:00 AM
430 Reviews
$$
901 Island Park Dr
Charleston, SC 29492
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|3:01 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:01 pm - 2:00 am
Location
901 Island Park Dr, Charleston SC 29492