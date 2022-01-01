Go
Ristorante LIDI

Open today 3:01 PM - 2:00 AM

901 Island Park Dr

Charleston, SC 29492

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

Chicken Picatta$21.00
Scaloppini sauteed with lemon, butter, capers, white wine and parsley over linguine
12 Inch Cheese$10.00
8 slices cheese pizza add your favorite toppings
Lidi House Salad$8.00
Bibb lettuce, heirloom tomatoes, pancetta crisp and parmesan-peppercorn dressing
Penne Alla Vodka$16.00
Penne pasta tossed with tomato-cream sauce with a touch of vodka
Chicken Parmigiana$21.00
Breaded fried chicken cutlet topped with marinara and mozzarella over spaghetti marinara
Bocconcini Di Mozzarella$9.00
Mozzarella breaded and deep-fried, with house made marinara
Caesar Salad$7.00
chopped hearts of romaine, croutons and house made dressing
Fettuccine with Pancetta and Peas$17.00
Fettucine, pancetta and sweet peas tossed in an Alfredo sauce
Spaghetti$8.00
spaghetti and marinara, add your favorites
Caprese Salad$8.00
Slices of Tomato, Fresh mozzarella and basil drizzled with olive oil
Attributes and Amenities

check markFamily-Friendly
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday3:01 pm - 2:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:01 pm - 2:00 am

Location

901 Island Park Dr, Charleston SC 29492

Directions

