RISTORANTE LUCCA - 144 Route 130 South
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
144 Us Hwy 130, Bordentown NJ 08505
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Marcello's Coal Fired Restaurant & Pizza
4.4 • 2,889
206 Farnsworth Ave Bordentown, NJ 08505
View restaurant
Under the Moon - Bordentown - 210 Farnsworth Avenue
No Reviews
210 Farnsworth Avenue Bordentown, NJ 08505
View restaurant