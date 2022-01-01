Go
Ristorante Lucia

Come in and enjoy!

415 Hanover St.

Popular Items

Brigante di Penne$19.00
Penne rigate in a light cream, vodka and tomato sauce
Scaloppine Abruzzese$24.00
Veal and chicken sautéed with butter, white wine, broccoli and cheese, pan tossed with penne rigate
Tiramisu$12.00
Homemade zabaglione custard over lady fingers dipped in espresso
Lasagna Lucia$22.00
Nonna Lucia’s recipe, fresh pasta layered with egg, ground veal, Mozzarella &
tomato sauce
Pappardelle Bolognese$23.00
Pappardelle in San Marzano tomato sauce with ground meat
Insalata Mista$9.00
Seasonal greens, tomato, red onion and Lucia’s famous house salad dressing
Pollo Marsala$25.00
Chicken breast, sautéed mushrooms in a sweet Marsala wine sauce. Served with
linguine
Pollo Lucia$26.00
Boneless chicken breast sautéed with artichoke hearts and mushrooms in a light lemon sauce
Tortellini Pesto$21.00
Tortellini, fresh pesto with pine nuts, basil, Parmigiano & extra virgin olive oil
Pollo Parmigiana$22.00
Baked chicken cutlet topped with a light tomato sauce and Mozzarella cheese
Location

415 Hanover St.

Boston MA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
