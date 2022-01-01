Ristorante Lucia

Go
Popular Items

Insalata Mista$9.00
Seasonal greens, tomato, red onion and Lucia's famous house salad dressing
Cesare Salad$12.00
Romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing, topped with croutons & shaved Parmigiano cheese
Pollo Parmigiana$22.00
Baked chicken cutlet topped with a light tomato sauce and Mozzarella cheese
Carrozza$15.00
Lightly breaded, pan fried Mozzarella stuffed with Prosciutto. Served with marinara sauce
Brigante di Penne$19.00
Penne rigate in a light cream vodka and tomato sauce
Pollo Lucia$26.00
Boneless chicken breast sautéed with artichoke hearts and mushrooms in a
light lemon sauce
Pizza Cheese$12.50
Tomato sauce and shredded mozzarella
Side Meatballs$10.00
Pizza Margherita$13.50
Tomato sauce, slices of fresh mozzarella and fresh basil
Pappardelle Bolognese$23.00
Pappardelle in San Marzano tomato sauce with ground meat
Location

13 Mt. Vernon St.

Winchester MA

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
