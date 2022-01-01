Go
Consumer pic

Ristorante Paradiso

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

120 Park Ln Ste A

Kirkland, WA 98033

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Minestrone di Verdure
Fresh mixed vegetables soup
Fettuccine al Gorgonzola$19.00
Fettuccine, creamy gorgonzola cheese sauce
Insalata di Barbabietole
Beet salad, arugula, goat cheese, wlalnuts, white balsamic vinaigrette
Insalata Cesare
Classic Caesar salad
Farfalline al Salmone$22.00
Bowties pasta, smoked salmon, cream sauce
Capellini al Pomodoro Fresco$19.00
Angel hair pasta, fresh tomatoes, garlic, basil, evoo
Family S - Fettuccine alla Bolognese$55.00
Classic Italian meat sauce, parmigiano.
Serves 4-6. Homemade bread included
Insalata Mista
Mixed greens, tomatoes, mushrooms, Balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Penne Paradiso$21.00
Penne pasta w/artichoke hearts in a delicate pink sauce
Lasagna al Forno$23.00
Meat sauce, mozzarella, parmesan cheese, Italian ham, baked on the over
See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

120 Park Ln Ste A, Kirkland WA 98033

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Homegrown - Kirkland

No reviews yet

Sustainably sourced. Ingredient by ingredient. Farm by farm.

Cactus Restaurant

No reviews yet

Since 1990 we have been offering innovative Southwestern, Mexican and Spanish cuisine from our humble Madison Park restaurant. Home to Seattle’s first tapas bar, we continue to innovate with seasonal menus and hand crafted cocktails in our six Puget Sound locations.

Evergreens

No reviews yet

We aim to provide healthy, all natural, convenient, and fully-satisfying meal options in a fun environment for those who find themselves always on-the-go. Why? Because we are those people, too! Thank you so much for your support, we appreciate your business!

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Kirkland

No reviews yet

Kizuki Ramen is proud to serve the most traditional, authentic and delicious Japanese ramen that you can possibly have without actually flying to Japan.

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Ristorante Paradiso

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston