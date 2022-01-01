Go
Toast

Ristorante Rumari

Come on in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD

1826 S. Coast Hwy • $$

Avg 4.7 (1479 reviews)

Popular Items

Rigatoni Bolognese$22.00
Cannoli$10.00
Spaghetti Carbonara$25.00
Pollo Parmigiano$29.00
Pappardellle With Short Rib Ragu$27.00
Caesar Salad$14.00
Veal Piccata Al Limone$32.00
Spaghetti Pomodoro$20.00
Mushroom with Polenta$14.00
House Greens$13.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Corkage Fee
Takeout

Location

1826 S. Coast Hwy

Laguna Beach CA

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

La Sirena Grill

No reviews yet

South Laguna Beach | La Sirena Grill, named for the street where the dream was born, has been cooking fresh, innovative, great-tasting food since 1999. Our family-owned and operated MexEco eateries are committed to strong environment ideals– from the reclaimed wood used throughout our dining room, to each sourcing decision made by our team. Our goals are simple: to preserve the planet, minimize waste, and maximize sustainability while serving outstanding food in a unique and friendly environment. Eat Responsibly. Come in and enjoy!

Avila's El Ranchito- Laguna Beach

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

La Casa Del Camino - Roof Top

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sueños

No reviews yet

Contemporary Latin American Cuisine

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston