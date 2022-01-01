Go
Toast

RISÜ

RISÜ has a full bar and small plates for all tastes. Order Delivery if you live in the Crest building or Curbside for 207 E. Seaside Way.

TAPAS

207 E Seaside Way

Avg 4.5 (117 reviews)

Popular Items

Risu Side Salad$13.00
Romaine. Onion. Tomatoes. Cucumber. Choice of dressing - Creamy Italian, Bacon Vinaigrette, Lemon Vinaigrette, Ranch , Oil & Vinegar
Short Rib Grilled Cheese$17.00
Demi-Braised short rib. Three cheeses. Risu Fries.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Reservations
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

207 E Seaside Way

Long Beach CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Foundation Sandwich Shop

No reviews yet

We serve Sandwiches, Salads, Soup, Boba, Beer and Wine and offer Catering and delivery services.

Pop's Java

No reviews yet

Family owned in memory of commercial fishing Father

Big Catch Seafood House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Daily Dose

No reviews yet

A prescription for your everyday routine. Daily Dose is a quality neighborhood cafe located in the heart of Downtown Long Beach including a variety of effortlessly healthy sips, eats, and quick bites.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston