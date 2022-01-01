Go
Rita Cantina

Modern coastal Mexican cuisine with an awesome beverage program... the best margaritas in Springs.

28 Maidstone Park Road

Popular Items

Lamb Taco$12.00
Slow-cooked, citrus spiced.
Chorizo & Clams$18.00
Local littlenecks, hand-rolled chorizo, serrano peppers, salsa rojas.
Fluke Taco$14.00
Pickled cabbage slaw, chipotle crema, queso fresco.
Green Salad$14.00
Heirloom tomatoes, citrus vinaigrette.
28 Maidstone Park Road

East Hampton NY

Sunday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
