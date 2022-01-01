Rita’s Catering
Come in and enjoy!
200 West Street
Location
200 West Street
Waltham MA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Painted Burro
Formerly Osteria Posto, we are now the second location of our sister restaurant, The Painted Burro! Bringing inspired tacos, margaritas and more to Waltham's City Point neighborhood.
Project X Pizza - CFH - Waltham
Pizza elevated.
Z-Epicurean Feast
Cooperate Food Service Café
It is our goal to maintain a positive and productive environment to service our clientele
Roots to Rise Cafe
We’re planting our roots to grow healthier, happier communities through our positively delicious healthy foods.