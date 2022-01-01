Rita’s Catering
Come in and enjoy!
230 Third Ave
Popular Items
Location
230 Third Ave
Waltham MA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Painted Burro
Formerly Osteria Posto, we are now the second location of our sister restaurant, The Painted Burro! Bringing inspired tacos, margaritas and more to Waltham's City Point neighborhood.
Project X Pizza - CFH - Waltham
Pizza elevated.
Z-Epicurean Feast
Cooperate Food Service Café
It is our goal to maintain a positive and productive environment to service our clientele
NexDine
Email unit255walthamplace@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!