Rita’s Catering

230 Third Ave

Popular Items

Caesar Salad (V)$9.95
(V) Romaine lettuce with Grated Parmesan Cheese, Garlic Herbed Croutons, Caesar Dressing (no anchovies)
Coke Can$1.25
Classic Fruit Cup Large$2.75
Berries, Grapes, Melon
Chicken Broccoli & Ziti$12.95
Fresh Chicken Breast, Broccoli and Penne Pasta Tossed in Alfredo Sauce
7 Layer Bar$2.50
Homemade Assortment of Fruit, Nuts and White Chocolate Chunks, Perfectly Layered Together
Garden Salad (VG,GF)$9.95
(VG,GF) Olivia's Organic Greens, Native Tomatoes, Summer Cucumbers, Julienne Carrots, Black Olives & Red Radish
Homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette
Poland Spring Raspberry Lime Sparkling Water$1.95
Pecan Bar$2.50
Homemade, Decadent Pecan Filling Topped with Crunchy Candied Pecans
Greek Yogurt Vanilla$2.25
Location

230 Third Ave

Waltham MA

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
SaturdayClosed
