Go
Toast

Rita’s Catering

Come in and enjoy!

800 District Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Greek Chicken Wrap$8.50
Chicken, Lemon ,Oregano, Hummus, Cherry Tomato, Red Inion, Feta Contains:
eggs
See full menu

Location

800 District Avenue

Burlington MA

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Feng Shui - Burlington

No reviews yet

Taste, Quality, Style
Feng Shui, an award-winning and acclaimed restaurant, carefully melds the finest tastes and styles that traditional Chinese and Japanese cuisines have to offer into original fusion dishes created by its renowned chefs using only the freshest ingredients. The result is a rich palette of dishes, including special seasonal offerings, presented in beautifully selected porcelain for our customers to choose from.

Row 34

No reviews yet

Open for in-person dining and takeout! Wednesday & Thursday 5:00pm-9:00pm, Friday and Saturday 11:30am-10:00pm, Sunday 11:30am-9:00pm.

Common Craft

No reviews yet

Four local businesses under one roof offering a one of a kind selection of their beers, wines, and cocktails which are all paired with a gastropub inspired food menu.

Karma - Burlington

No reviews yet

Fusion sushi, a combination between Japanese flavors and the delicate sauces and styles of France is our specialty.
Fusion Sushi, Authentic Cantonese Dishes and Craft Cocktails along with a wide selection of Japanese Whiskey and Sake. Come dine with us and experience the Karma of great dining.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston