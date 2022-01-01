Rita's Catering
For more than 50 years, Rita’s has been serving delicious food made from scratch to social clients, businesses, organizations, and flight professionals in the Greater Boston area. We are proud to offer updated menus with a variety of individually packaged, healthy meals and snacks to address the ever changing needs of our clients
950 Winter St
Popular Items
Location
950 Winter St
Waltham MA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
NexDine
Email cafe333@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!
NexDine
Email cafe275@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!
Cafe Services
Come in and enjoy!
NexDine
Email unit280manager@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!