Rita's Catering

For more than 50 years, Rita’s has been serving delicious food made from scratch to social clients, businesses, organizations, and flight professionals in the Greater Boston area. We are proud to offer updated menus with a variety of individually packaged, healthy meals and snacks to address the ever changing needs of our clients

Popular Items

California Grilled Chicken Cobb (GF)$12.95
(GF) Mixed Greens, with Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Hard Boiled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes & Boars Head Bacon Bits. Served with Creamy Ranch Dressing
Grilled Asian Beef Over Baby Kale Salad with Citrus (GF,DF)$13.95
(GF,DF) Soy-Ginger Marinated Beef with Baby Kale, Cabbage & Cashews. Garnished with Orange Segments
Coke Can$1.25
Poland Spring Raspberry Lime Sparkling Water$1.95
Grilled Vegetable Wrap w/ Hummus (VG)$8.50
(VG) Portobello Mushrooms, Zucchini, Bell Peppers and Caramelized Onion w/ Hummus, Lettuce, & Tomato in a Spinach Wrap.
Beef Fajita$12.95
Mixed Greens with Black Beans, Grilled Corn, Tortilla Strips, Jack Cheese & Tomato Chipotle Dressing
Fruit Cup$4.50
Raspberry, Blackberry, Melon, Strawberry, Blueberry, Grape, Pineapple.
Greek Yogurt Vanilla$2.25
Whoopie Pie$3.50
Homemade Chocolate Cakes, Filled with Decadent Cream, Dipped in Chocolate
Garden Salad (VG,GF)$9.95
(VG,GF) Olivia's Organic Greens, Native Tomatoes, Summer Cucumbers, Julienne Carrots, Black Olives & Red Radish
Homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette
950 Winter St

Waltham MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
