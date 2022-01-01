Go
Rita’s Catering

460 Totten Pond Road

Popular Items

7 Layer Bar$2.50
Homemade Assortment of Fruit, Nuts and White Chocolate Chunks, Perfectly Layered Together
Pecan Bar$2.50
Homemade, Decadent Pecan Filling Topped with Crunchy Candied Pecans
Poland Spring Water$1.50
Caprese Wrap$9.95
Classic Caprese, Buffalo Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Basil, Balsamic Glaze with Roasted Red Peppers
Fruit Cup$4.50
Raspberry, Blackberry, Melon, Strawberry, Blueberry, Grape, Pineapple.
Caesar Salad (V)$9.95
(V) Romaine lettuce with Grated Parmesan Cheese, Garlic Herbed Croutons, Caesar Dressing (no anchovies)
Beef Fajita$12.95
Mixed Greens with Black Beans, Grilled Corn, Tortilla Strips, Jack Cheese & Tomato Chipotle Dressing
Poland Spring Lemon Sparkling Water$1.95
Poland Spring Raspberry Lime Sparkling Water$1.95
Location

460 Totten Pond Road

Waltham MA

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
SaturdayClosed
