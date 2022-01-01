Go
Toast

Rita’s Catering

Come in and enjoy!

201 Jones Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Coke Can$1.25
California Grilled Chicken Cobb (GF)$12.95
(GF) Mixed Greens, with Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Hard Boiled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes & Boars Head Bacon Bits. Served with Creamy Ranch Dressing
Poland Spring Lemon Sparkling Water$1.95
Poland Spring Raspberry Lime Sparkling Water$1.95
Beef Fajita$12.95
Mixed Greens with Black Beans, Grilled Corn, Tortilla Strips, Jack Cheese & Tomato Chipotle Dressing
Grilled Vegetable Wrap w/ Hummus (VG)$8.50
(VG) Portobello Mushrooms, Zucchini, Bell Peppers and Caramelized Onion w/ Hummus, Lettuce, & Tomato in a Spinach Wrap.
Fruit Cup$4.50
Raspberry, Blackberry, Melon, Strawberry, Blueberry, Grape, Pineapple.
Grilled Asian Beef Over Baby Kale Salad with Citrus (GF,DF)$13.95
(GF,DF) Soy-Ginger Marinated Beef with Baby Kale, Cabbage & Cashews. Garnished with Orange Segments
Caprese Wrap$9.95
Classic Caprese, Buffalo Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Basil, Balsamic Glaze with Roasted Red Peppers
7 Layer Bar$2.50
Homemade Assortment of Fruit, Nuts and White Chocolate Chunks, Perfectly Layered Together
See full menu

Location

201 Jones Road

Waltham MA

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

NexDine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Federal

No reviews yet

The Federal is an exciting steakhouse with scratch-made, chef driven modern Italian inspired food. The restaurant is upscale, affordable, comfortable, and relaxed.
Located in Waltham, MA in the Market Basket Plaza, we look forward to serving you soon.

Cricket Cafe & Catering Waltham

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Alltown Fresh Ghost Kitchen

No reviews yet

Watermill Café & Catering by Alltown Fresh offers fresh made-to-order meals – featuring organic, natural, gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian, and locally sourced ingredients.
Watermill Café & Catering by Alltown Fresh, is built on a strong commitment to healthy, natural, locally-sourced ingredients and a dedication to all things fresh. Whether you’re looking for a fresh, clean sandwich for lunch; a warm grain bowl on a cold day; or a delicious charcuterie, salad and sandwich platter for your next meeting, Watermill Café & Catering by Alltown Fresh serves up mouthwatering fare with a focus on fresh.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston