Go
Toast

Ritz's

Come in and enjoy!

700 W. Jefferson St. • $

Avg 4.5 (396 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Fast Service
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Delivery
Takeout

Location

700 W. Jefferson St.

Springfield IL

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Brewski's Pub

No reviews yet

We offer some of the best pizzas, grinders, gourmet grilled cheese toasties, salads and apps available anywhere! All made from the freshest ingredients prepared daily!! Best of all - everything is ready in just a few minutes!

Boone's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Li'l Willy's Smokehouse

No reviews yet

Come on in it's Willy, Willy good!

Head West Sub Stop

No reviews yet

We pride ourselves on the freshest and finest ingredients that we put together for your favorite Sub Sandwich. Dine in, Carryout, or Delivery. Try us today!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston