Rival Coffee

24865 Hospitality place,

Popular Items

Loaded Fries$11.00
crispy fries with jack & cheddar cheese, slow cooked carnitas, topped with creamy cheese sauce, chipotle crema, and micro greens.
Cookie Butter Latte$5.45
Vegan Hash$13.50
Beyond hot Italian sausage, red bell pepper, jalapeño, country potatoes, sautéed onions sliced avocado and cilantro cream.
Creme Brûlée$5.45
Espresso, Condensed Milk, Rum Extract, Cinnamon with choice of milk.
Vanilla Bean Latte$5.45
Espresso and Housemade Vanilla Syrup with choice of milk.
The Rival$7.00
fried egg, "baller bacon", provolone and cheddar cheese, tomato spread, homemade mayo, arugula, served on a toasted brioche bun.
Egg Scramble Bowl$9.50
Scrambled Eggs, Cheese blend, Bacon or Sausage, Tomato, Spinach and Red Onion.
Latte$4.75
Espresso with choice of milk.
Breakfast Burrito$8.50
Roasted Red or Green Salsa, Chipotle Crema and 3 eggs with your choice of Protein.
Brioche Avo Toast$6.25
toasted brioche, chunky avo mash, tomatoes, black pepper, micro greens.
Sunday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
