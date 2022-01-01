Go
Rivales Taqueria and Craft Bar imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Rivales Taqueria and Craft Bar

Open today 11:00 AM - 2:30 AM

review star

No reviews yet

106 N Olive Ave,

West Palm Beach, FL 33401

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Chicken Bowl$11.75
Chicken Quesadilla$12.95
Americano Taco$3.25
Carnitas Taco$3.25
Chicken Taco$3.25
Carne Asada Bowl$14.00
Carne Asada Taco$4.25
Al Pastor Taco$3.25
Chicken Burrito$11.75
Shrimp Taco$4.75
See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 am

Location

106 N Olive Ave,, West Palm Beach FL 33401

Directions

Gallery

Rivales Taqueria and Craft Bar image
Rivales Taqueria and Craft Bar image
Rivales Taqueria and Craft Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Taqueria Guerrero
orange star4.0 • 91
628 Belvedere Rd West Palm Beach, FL 33405
View restaurantnext
Cholo Soy Cocina
orange star4.7 • 832
3715 S Dixie Hwy West Palm Beach, FL 33405
View restaurantnext
Citrus Fresh Jamaica Grill
orange star4.5 • 144
801 Village Blvd West Palm Beach, FL 33409
View restaurantnext
Guacamole Taqueria
orange star4.3 • 414
9260 W Indiantown Rd Jupiter, FL 33478
View restaurantnext
Dos Amigos Tacos
orange starNo Reviews
14917 Lyons Rd. Delray Beach, FL 33446
View restaurantnext
Taqueria Guerrero
orange starNo Reviews
3585 S Congress Ave West Palm Beach, FL 33461
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in West Palm Beach

PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE
orange star4.6 • 3,749
2215 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd West Palm Beach, FL 33409
View restaurantnext
Hullabaloo
orange star4.5 • 3,110
517 clematis West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurantnext
La Fonda Sports Bar
orange star4.6 • 2,752
2845 N. Military Trail West Palm Beach, FL 33409
View restaurantnext
The Butcher Shop Beer Garden & Grill
orange star4.4 • 1,445
209 6th Street West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurantnext
Howley's Restaurant
orange star4.0 • 1,333
4700 S Dixie Hwy West Palm Beach, FL 33405
View restaurantnext
La Cabana Latin Grill
orange star4.6 • 1,246
7116 S. DIXIE HWY West Palm Beach, FL 33405
View restaurantnext

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Rivales Taqueria and Craft Bar

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston