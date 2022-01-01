Rivals Sports Bar and Grill
Family friendly sports bar & grill, great atmosphere, comfort food, drinks, and entertainment!!!
1916 Cedar St.
1916 Cedar St.
Mckenzie TN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
