River Birch Lodge

Mountain casual dining in the heart of Winston-Salem.

3324 Robinhood Rd,

Popular Items

Salmon Entree$25.25
Roasted on a cedar plank in the Pacific Northwest style, OR hickory grilled with BBQ, Thai sauce, or Bourbon-Honey glaze. Choice of 2 sides.
Chevre Salad
Romaine and baby greens, topped with lightly breaded goat cheese medallions, laced with dried cherries, cranberries, and spiced pecans. Recommended with wildberry vinaigrette
Thai Salad
Romaine and baby greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded carrots, spiced pecans, served with a hickory grilled chicken breast basted in our spicy garlic-ginger sauce. Garnished with mandarin oranges and fried wontons. Try with Salmon! Recommended with Oriental Ginger Dressing
Very Berry Salad LARGE$11.00
Romaine and baby greens with grilled salmon, fresh berries, bleu cheese crumbles and spiced pecans. Recommended with our Wildberry Vinaigrette
Mama's Lasagna
Hearty Portion of lasagna made with a mozzerella-parmesan sauce, served with a ground beef and sausage tomato sauce.
Very Berry Salad PETITE$8.00
Romaine and baby greens with grilled salmon, fresh berries, bleu cheese crumbles and spiced pecans. Recommended with our Wildberry Vinaigrette
Robinhood Chicken Wrap$14.00
Grilled Chicken, sauteed spinach, spiced pecans, cranberries and feta cheese tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette.
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$10.00
with parmesan cheese, aged balsamic, and bacon jam.
Lodge Garden Salad
Romaine and baby greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded carrots, and spiced pecans.
Lodge Burger$13.00
Hickory grilled burger with lettuce, tomato, and red onion.
3324 Robinhood Rd,

Winston Salem NC

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
