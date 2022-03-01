River City Brewery Company
Come on in and enjoy!
150 N. Mosley
Popular Items
Location
150 N. Mosley
Wichita KS
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|6:30 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|6:30 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 1:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Temple Live
Come in and enjoy!
Pourhouse
Brewpub by Walnut River Brewing Company out of El Dorado.
Wave
WAVE is a concert venue and community space in Downtown Wichita. The perfect hybrid of a major event space and your favorite neighborhood bar, WAVE welcomes eclectic crowds of 500-3,500 people for concerts and events in our indoor-outdoor space. Surrender to the backyard vibes with live music, lounge areas and a fine selection of craft beers. Whether you’re kicking back under a sunny sky or a full moon, WAVE’s atmosphere is unforgettable.