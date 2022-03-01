Go
  • River City Brewery Company

River City Brewery Company

150 N. Mosley

Popular Items

Crawfish & Shrimp Boil Tuesday March 1, 2022$45.00
Kansan$12.00
Ground beef, bacon, Italian sausage, pepperoni and melted cheeses.
Fried Chicken Mac$12.50
Our famous Mac N Cheese topped with hand breaded fried chicken.
Buffalo Mac$12.50
Toss our hand breaded fried chicken in buffalo sauce and lay it on top of our famous Mac N Cheese topped with fresh blue cheese crumbles.
Mac N Cheese$9.00
Big shell pasta tossed in our homemade creamy cheese sauce and topped with bread crumbs.
Award Winning Jumbo Chicken Wings$16.00
We buy the largest wings available, grilled then fried and tossed in your favorite sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$11.00
Our special sauce, mozzarella cheese and buffalo chicken topped with blue cheese crumbles and green onion.
Chicken Tenders$13.00
We dip them in fresh buttermilk, roll them in seasoned flour and fry them to a crispy perfection. Served with rough-cut fries and choice of 2 sauces.
Ranch Chicken$12.50
Homemade ranch dressing, tender chicken and crispy bacon topped with freshly grated mozzarella and provolone.
Manhattan$11.50
Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, diced tomatoes, red onions, black olives, provolone and mozzarella on a crispy crust.
Location

150 N. Mosley

Wichita KS

Sunday6:30 am - 1:00 am
Monday6:30 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday6:30 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday6:30 am - 1:00 am
Thursday6:30 am - 1:00 am
Friday6:30 am - 1:00 am
Saturday6:30 am - 1:00 am
