River City Chocolate

Local Richmond-based bakery specializing in hand-crafted, one-of-a-kind desserts

3930 Castle Rock Rd • $$

Avg 5 (92 reviews)

Popular Items

Classic Peanut Butter Pie
Scratch made peanut butter mixed into a freshly-made cream cheese whip cream with Reese’s peanut butter cups throughout. Topped with chocolate chips and our signature ganache
Blackout Cake$6.95
Dutch Chocolate cake with a crust-less Belgian chocolate cheesecake center, wrapped in chocolate buttercream, side coating of Hershey's Heath Toffee crumbles and topped with our house-made chocolate ganache.
**PLEASE ALLOW 2-3 DAY LEAD TIME FOR WHOLE CAKES**
Double Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.95
Rich, chocolate fudge cookie with a soft brownie like center loaded with mini chocolate chips
Add a schmear! Top coat of your choice of chocolate buttercream, Nutella, or Reese's peanut butter sauce and then rolled in your choice of topping; toasted walnuts, Hershey's Heath Toffee Crumbles, Butterfinger Crumbles, or chocolate chips
Red Velvet Cheesecake Combo$59.99
Our classic red velvet cake with a house-made NY cheesecake center, wrapped in a vanilla buttercream and dusted with red velvet crumbs.
**PLEASE ALLOW 2-3 DAY LEAD TIME FOR WHOLE CAKES**
Mom's Classic Carrot Cake$6.95
**THIS ITEM IS NOT AVAILABLE BEFORE 4/16**
A recipe passed down through generations. This moist carrot cake is layered and enrobed in vanilla buttercream, sides finished with toasted walnuts and topped with hand poured chocolate carrot.
**PLEASE ALLOW 2-3 DAY LEAD TIME FOR WHOLE CAKES**
Springtime Cookie Sandwich$6.95
**THIS ITEM IS NOT AVAILABLE BEFORE 4/16**
Two of our Springtime Cookies with a serving of your choice in the center:
lemon buttercream or
strawberry pie filling!
Strawberry Crunch Cake$59.99
Satin cake layers with a red cake center all wrapped in a vanilla buttercream, layered and coated with a strawberry crunch
**PLEASE ALLOW 2-3 DAY LEAD TIME FOR WHOLE CAKES**
Strawberry Cream Pie
Ripe strawberries mixed into our freshly-made cream cheese whip cream all on top of a delicious graham cracker crust.
Lemon Decadence Cake
Satin white cake with lemon cheesecake center, wrapped in lemon buttercream with a side coat of white cake crumbles.
**PLEASE ALLOW 2-3 DAY LEAD TIME FOR WHOLE CAKES**
River City S’mores
Sugary graham crust layered with a double dark chocolate brownie, topped with a marshmallow flavored swiss meringue that’s hand-brûléed and drizzled with dark chocolate ganache.
**PLEASE ALLOW FOR 2-3 DAY LEAD TIME ON WHOLE SMORES**
Attributes and Amenities

Curbside Pickup
Catering
Online Ordering

Location

3930 Castle Rock Rd

Midlothian VA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
