River Front Wood Fired Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

290 Front St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Prosciutto & Pineapple$17.00
Red sauce, thin sliced prosciutto, sweet Hawaiian pineapple, and mozzarella cheese blend.
Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine lettuce with shaved pecorino, Romano cheese, bread rounds and a creamy ceasar dressing
Veggin' Out$15.00
Red sauce, sunflower seed basil pesto, Sundried tomatoes, fresh baby spinach, wood fired mushrooms, roasted artichoke hearts topped with arugula.
Cheese Pizza$10.00
Red sauce with a classic mozzarella cheese blend.
The Thomas Salad$9.00
Arugula, goat cheese, pistachios, cranberries, and a lemon vinaigrette.
Our Signature Margarita$15.00
Basil pesto sauce, olive oil, fresh plum tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, topped with fresh basil.
The Ballpark$16.00
Basil pesto, red sauce, mozzarella cheese blend, sweet Italian sausage, and roasted peppers & onions.
The Carnivore$17.00
Red sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, smoked bacon, meatballs, and mozzarella cheese blend.
Just Pepperoni Pizza$12.00
Red sauce, mozzarella and loads of pepperoni.
White Pizza$11.00
Infused fresh garlic & basil olive oil, country ricotta, mozzarella cheese blend , topped with fresh basil.
Location

290 Front St

Thomas WV

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
