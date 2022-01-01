River & Henley
Come in and enjoy!
704 River Road
Location
704 River Road
New Milford NJ
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
BrainFreeze Ice Cream
Come in and enjoy!
LT Above
Come in and enjoy!
LT Bar and Grill - Hackensack
Come in and enjoy!
Rosa Mexicano
Rosa Mexicano is a destination born of a unique vision. In our restaurants, you’ll experience upscale dining that honors Mexican heritage, culinary techniques, and the global explorations and inspirations of our founder, Josefina Howard.