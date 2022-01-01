Locally owned and operated since 1982, the waterfront River House Seafood inhabits an 18th century restored cotton warehouse. Poised for fine dining on the Savannah River, our Head Chef Miss Gladys prepares Southern specialties to delight any palette. Taste our locally caught Grouper Florentine and signature Shrimp and Grits with Tasso Gravy all before indulging in seasonal made-from-scratch desserts including chocolate hazelnut bread pudding and praline cheesecake. While you’re here, enjoy a tall glass of liquid history: Chatham Artillery Punch- said to be concocted and enjoyed by esteemed politicians and members of the oldest military organization of record in Georgia, dating back to 1786. Escape into cobblestone time, watch the ships roll by on the water, and enjoy our spacious dining room with stunning views. Slip in off River Street or make your reservation. We pride ourselves as being Savannah’s destination for special events, large and small. We look forward to waiting on you.



125 West River Street