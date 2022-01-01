Go
Toast

RIVER HOUSE SEAFOOD

Locally owned and operated since 1982, the waterfront River House Seafood inhabits an 18th century restored cotton warehouse. Poised for fine dining on the Savannah River, our Head Chef Miss Gladys prepares Southern specialties to delight any palette. Taste our locally caught Grouper Florentine and signature Shrimp and Grits with Tasso Gravy all before indulging in seasonal made-from-scratch desserts including chocolate hazelnut bread pudding and praline cheesecake. While you’re here, enjoy a tall glass of liquid history: Chatham Artillery Punch- said to be concocted and enjoyed by esteemed politicians and members of the oldest military organization of record in Georgia, dating back to 1786. Escape into cobblestone time, watch the ships roll by on the water, and enjoy our spacious dining room with stunning views. Slip in off River Street or make your reservation. We pride ourselves as being Savannah’s destination for special events, large and small. We look forward to waiting on you.

125 West River Street

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

125 West River Street

Savannah GA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Flying Monk

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Gaslight Group

No reviews yet

At The Gaslight Group, serving delicious, approachable food and drinks with exceptional guest service is our specialty! We understand that by partnering with our team, you are entrusting us with your most valuable asset, your employees and clients. We take this responsibility very seriously and will always treat your guests as if they were seated in our own dining rooms.

The Melting Pot

No reviews yet

The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.

Java Burrito Company - Savannah

No reviews yet

Fresh - Fast - Fabulous. Come in & enjoy :)

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston