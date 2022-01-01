Go
Toast

River Mill Tavern

Come in and enjoy!

100 Ocean Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (858 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

100 Ocean Ave

Lynbrook NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Press 195

No reviews yet

With the combination of fresh, original pressed sandwiches, creative salads, famous Belgian style fries, crave-worthy burgers, great appetizers and service that makes you feel at home, it's no wonder everybody is raving about us!

The Tap Room NY - Rockville Center

No reviews yet

Welcome to Tap Room RVC! Your local casual gathering place for real food and craft beverages. Great place to meet friends and make new ones.

Voodoo Crab of Rockville Center

No reviews yet

Cajun Boil and Fresh Seafood

235 Merrick Road

No reviews yet

Specializing in a variety of chicken sandwiches, wings and tenders, The Naked Bird is your new go-to lunch and dinner spot to satisfy all your crispy cravings! From wings, salads and sandwiches to a wide range of sides, our menu features the cleanest, most delicious organic and all-natural ingredients you’re sure to love. Powered by Bareburger.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston