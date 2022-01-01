River: A Waterfront Restaurant & Bar
There are only a handful of restaurants that are located on the bank of the Connecticut River! River: A Waterfront Restaurant and Bar, with its multi-level outside deck, is located in Wethersfield and is the first restaurant to open on the river in many, many years! River serves up USDA Prime Steaks, sourced from the legendary butcher, Pat LaFrieda, along with the freshest Seafood! Pair that with some of our house-made pastas, delicious appetizers, and decadent desserts, that’s the perfect recipe for a fabulous dinner!
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS
100 Great Meadow Rd • $$
Location
100 Great Meadow Rd
Wethersfield CT
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 10:00 pm
