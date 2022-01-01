River: A Waterfront Restaurant & Bar

Go
There are only a handful of restaurants that are located on the bank of the Connecticut River! River: A Waterfront Restaurant and Bar, with its multi-level outside deck, is located in Wethersfield and is the first restaurant to open on the river in many, many years! River serves up USDA Prime Steaks, sourced from the legendary butcher, Pat LaFrieda, along with the freshest Seafood! Pair that with some of our house-made pastas, delicious appetizers, and decadent desserts, that’s the perfect recipe for a fabulous dinner!

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

100 Great Meadow Rd • $$

Avg 4 (2283 reviews)

Popular Items

Salmon Burger$14.00
Atlantic Salmon | Brioche | Lettuce & Tomato | Sriracha Aioli | Mixed Greens
Allergies: Gluten, Seafood, Dairy
Bacon Cheeseburger Meatloaf$30.00
Mushroom demi-glace, crispy onions, served with your choice of two sides. Served with River's homemade bread and herbed oil. Serves 2-4 guests.
Pat LaFrieda Burger$15.00
Dry Aged Prime Beef | Brioche | Fried Tempura Onion Ring | River Sauce | Bibb Lettuce | Tomato | French Fries | Pickle
Allergy: Gluten, Dairy
Caesar Salad$10.00
Housemade croutons, parmesan crisp
Panzanella Salad$16.00
Mixed field greens, roasted red peppers, red onions, grape tomatoes, lemon herb croutons, honey-lemon vinaigrette, balsamic glazed beef tips, shaved asiago
River's Roasted Chicken$24.00
Roasted chicken, served on house-baked rustic bread, basted with lemon crème
fraiche, served with roast garlic & scallion mashed potatoes
Grilled Herb Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Chicken Breast | Marinated in Herb de Provence, Sazòn, Granulated Garlic & Onion, | Bacon | Spicy Mayo | Lettuce | Tomato | Brioche Bun | House Chips
Allergies: Dairy, Gluten
Mixed Greens Salad$8.00
Cucumbers, radish, tomato, julienned carrots, honey-lemon vinaigrette
Braised Short Rib$25.00
Sautéed spinach, roasted butternut squash, roasted garlic scallion mashed
potatoes, rosemary demi glace
Upscale
Intimate
Casual
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Digital Payments
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Corkage Fee
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

100 Great Meadow Rd

Wethersfield CT

Sunday7:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 10:00 pm
