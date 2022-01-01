Go
River Road Café

70 Pennington Drive

Popular Items

Roast Beef Poboy$12.95
Blackened Chicken Wrap$11.95
Red Beans and Rice$11.95
Chicken and Sausage Gumbo
River Road Burger$12.95
Shrimp and Corn Soup
Grilled Chicken Salad$12.95
ADD Bacon$3.95
Fries$2.95
Ugly Egg Burrito$9.95
Location

70 Pennington Drive

Bluffton SC

Sunday7:30 am - 3:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:30 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 3:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 3:30 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 3:30 pm
We are Alfred and Volker Kettering, 2 of the 3 brothers that grew up in a little village in SW Germany. We learned to appreciate quality food from the finest chef we have ever known, our mother.
Many of the recipes we prepare in the Brauhaus are hers, with maybe a little modification or two to make them our own. We know she would approve.
Come early. Stay late. A Brauhaus is a meeting place to relax after work, enjoy good food, and share a laugh or two late into the night. Both our parents and grandparents owned a Brauhaus and we are committed to bringing an authentic experience to the lowcountry.
We hope we see you soon.

Tacos - Burgers - Bowls

