Go
Toast

River Road Coffeehouse

Come in and enjoy!

935 River Rd • $

Avg 4.7 (524 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Gift Cards
Drive-Thru
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

935 River Rd

Granville OH

Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Broadway Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Three Tigers Brewing

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Prospect St. Smoothie

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mai Chau Kitchen at Three Tigers

No reviews yet

Super fresh Viet inspired street food.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston