River Twice

A modern American restaurant by husband and wife team Amanda & Randy Rucker. Open Tuesday-Saturday

1601 East Passyunk Ave. • $$

Avg 4.5 (933 reviews)

Popular Items

Shells & Cheese$12.00
mascarpone, fromage americane, fried garlic furikake
Fried Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Pickles, buttermilk ranch, savoy cabbage, sesame seed bun
Add Maine Uni$25.00
Suggested for Shells & Cheese
Mother Rucker Burger$15.00
double grass-fed Primal Supply beef patty, fromage americane, pickled onions, everything mayo, sesame seed bun ** (no modifications or substitutions)
Add Caviar$55.00
Suggested for Fried buffalo chicken sandwich
Bread Dumplings$25.00
Brioche dumplings with koji butter, maitake & brussels sprouts
Attributes and Amenities

Cozy
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1601 East Passyunk Ave.

Philadelphia PA

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:30 am
Neighborhood Map

