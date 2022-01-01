Go
Toast

River Walk Pub

Come in and enjoy!

911 River Road

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

911 River Road

Wisconsin Dells WI

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Latte Stone Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Nano brewery serving small shareable plates of Pacific Island cuisine using fresh ingredients. Tasting room style bar featuring in- house brews and craft beer from Wisconsin microbreweries, and wine from local and international family owned wineries.

Chalet Lanes

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Monk's Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Monk's Bar & Grill has been known throughout the Midwest as THE place to go for a great burger and friendly service since 1947! We serve fresh, home-style burgers in a clean, family, fun-filled sports atmosphere.

The Keg & The Patio

No reviews yet

Eat-Drink-Relax

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston