Swimpark Bar&Grill

Riverbend Club at The Reserve

2208 Seabiscuit CoveSte 132

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Lemonade$3.49
Smash Burger$8.00
Organic grass-fed black angus beef topped with lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, pickles, house-made mayo, and cheese - served with fries
Basket of Fries$4.00
Fresh Basket of Crispy Fries
Ice Cream Token$2.50
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Fried Chicken Breast topped with Lettuce, tomato, Grilled Onion, Pickles, and house-made Mayo- served with fries
Tossed Wings$10.00
Six wings tossed in your choice of buffalo, Dr,. Pepper BBQ, lemon pepper, or pineapple mango habenero
Chicken Tenders$10.00
3 piece tenders served with a side of ranch - served with fries
Breakfast Taco$4.00
1 breakfast taco of your choice from: egg, bacon and cheese - egg, sausage and cheese - egg, potato and cheese.
**ONLY AVAILABLE Saturday & Sunday FROM 10:00am to 3:00pm**
Blackened Fish Tacos$12.00
2 Blackened Tilapia Filet with house made Slaw with Citrus Aioli - served with fries
Caesar Salad$8.00
Chopped romaine with shaved parmesan, croutons, and house-made caesar dressing
Location

Spicewood TX

Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
FridayClosed
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
