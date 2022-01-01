Go
Riverbend Restaurant

Pickup curbside and enjoy!!

415 5th St • $$

Avg 4.1 (141 reviews)

Popular Items

Sm Sliders$5.49
Doz Boneless Wings$11.99
12 crispy fried boneless wings coated with your choice of topping.
Sliders$7.49
Three 2 oz. char-grilled beef patties on slider bun with a slice dill pickle served with your choice of fires or homemade chips
Spaghetti$8.99
Flavorful Marinara sauce with interesting meat choices and served with garlic bread.
Cobb Salad$10.49
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, ham, avocado, tomatoes, bacon, boiled eggs, Bleu and feta cheese crumbles served with your choice of dressing
Chicken Alfredo Flatbread$8.49
Chicken, spinach and Parmesan cheese on an Alfredo sauce base.
8oz Bacon Cheeseburger$10.49
Chargrilled burger with bacon and choice of cheese. Served with fries or home made chips.
Chicken Tenders$8.99
5 all white meat stripsdeep fried to a golden brown and served with one side and slaw
Pepsi$3.49
Grilled Chicken Salad$9.49
Crisp greens, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, hard boiled eggs served with your choice of dressing
Attributes and Amenities

Takeout

Location

415 5th St

Beverly OH

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Must be 21+ to purchase alcohol

