Go
Toast

Riverbend Roastery

Church Hill's finest house roasted coffee with a bagel & a scone!

2623 E Broad St • $

Avg 4.5 (44 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Takeout

Location

2623 E Broad St

Richmond VA

Sunday5:30 am - 6:30 pm
Monday5:30 am - 6:30 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 6:30 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 6:30 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 6:30 pm
Friday5:30 am - 6:30 pm
Saturday5:30 am - 6:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Millie's Diner

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Riverbend Coffee Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Liberty Public House

No reviews yet

Brunch, Lunch & Dinner, all day every day!

Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille

No reviews yet

Located in the heart of Church Hill, we serve delicious American favorites in a fun, inviting atmosphere.
We offer a wide variety of traditional American fare made from fresh, quality ingredients. From our famous Chicken Parmesan to our juicy burgers and hand-breaded onion rings, Patrick Henry’s Pub & Grille offers something for everyone.
Our Pub & Grille resides in the Patrick Henry Inn. This pre-Civil War Inn, which stands on Historic Church Hill, features a restaurant, an English pub and garden patio. The casual dining atmosphere provides a comfortable dining experience for all fellow patriots.
Got an event coming up? We accommodate private parties, business luncheons, delivered box lunches, rehearsal dinners and walk-ins.
Located just a block from St. John’s Church, the location of Patrick Henry’s famous speech, “Give me liberty, or give me death,” we prefer to think of the establishment as a revolution in food, fun and spirits. We hope to see you soon!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston