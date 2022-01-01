Go
Toast

Riverbirch Restaurant

Come on in and enjoy!

630 Riverside Shops Way

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Strawberry and Spinach$12.00
Veggie$15.00
Cheesesteak Sandwich$16.00
Grilled Chicken Breast$16.00
Chicken Bacon Ranch$16.00
House White$12.00
Portobello Burger$12.00
The Wedge$8.00
Fish and Chips$16.00
House Salad$8.00
See full menu

Location

630 Riverside Shops Way

Charlottesville VA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sticks Kebob Shop- Abbey Rd

No reviews yet

In 2001, Sticks began with a simple mission of bringing good
food to good people. A kebob shop at heart, our seasons are ruled by the
grill for year round summer flavor that brings the outdoors in. Our
flame-grilled meats, fresh veggies, and signature sides are handmade
each day from scratch—our promise to you.

The Piedmont Bar & Kitchen

No reviews yet

Locally owned restaurant and bar focused on serving simple American fare, in a casual, family-friendly atmosphere. We are currently offering carryout, curbside and dine-in service.

The Wool Factory

No reviews yet

The Wool Factory is a 12,000-sf hospitality destination located at The Historic Woolen Mills, a restoration of the 19th-century textile mill property located a mile from Downtown Charlottesville. The project features an expansive event space, Selvedge Brewing - a craft microbrewery, Broadcloth - an ingredient-driven restaurant, which will open at a later date on 2020, and The Workshop - a coffee and wine shop featuring various house-made baked goods..
The current menu features Selvedge Brewing Taproom offerings and The Workshop wine, coffee, and baked goods.

Multiverse Kitchens

No reviews yet

Multiverse Kitchens is a digital food hall that's home to eight different restaurants: Fowl Mouthed Chicken, Firebox, Brookville Biscuit + Brunch Company, Keevil Tea Room, Smashing Salads, Toad in the Hole, Toasties, and Long Strange Chip. Order curbside pick-up or delivery from one or all of our restaurants—all on one convenient online platform.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston