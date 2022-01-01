Go
River City Roll

Richmond's boutique bowling alley and full service restaurant featuring 20 lanes, full bar with fresh craft cocktails, brick oven pizza, and seasonal menu.

PIZZA

939 Myers Street • $$

Avg 4 (89 reviews)

Popular Items

Brisket Nachos$13.00
Blue Corn Tortilla, Queso, Black Beans, Charred Poblano Sauce, Radish. Comes Deconstructed.
Deadwood$14.00
Ricotta, Roasted Red Peppers, Spinach, Garlic Confit, Fontina, Hot Honey
Baby Split$14.00
Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Roasted Garlic
Ranch $$0.50
Washout$15.00
Italian Sausage, Mozzarella, Cherry Tomatoes, Caramelized Onions, Tomato Sauce
The Lilly$12.00
Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Basil, Garlic
Side Fries$5.00
Reservations
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

939 Myers Street

Richmond VA

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
