A map showing the location of Riverdale High Lodge & Knights Bar & Grill - 401 3rd StreetView gallery

Riverdale High Lodge & Knights Bar & Grill - 401 3rd Street

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

401 3rd Street

Riverdale, ND 58565

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

401 3rd Street, Riverdale ND 58565

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map

