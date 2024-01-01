Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Riverdale

Riverdale restaurants
Riverdale restaurants that serve quesadillas

2Fifty Texas BBQ - Riverdale

4700 Riverdale Road, Riverdale Park

Brisket Quesadilla$9.00
White tortilla filled with chopped brisket and oaxaca cheese. Comes with small size of pico de gallo.
Riviera Tapas Bar - 6202 Rhode Island Ave Suite 116

6202 Rhode Island Avenue, Riverdale Park

Vegetarian Quesadilla$11.00
Quesadillas$0.00
Flour Tortilla filled with Chicken Breast, Cheese, Onions & Peppers served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo & Sour Cream
