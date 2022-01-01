Go
Consumer picView gallery

River Edge Steakhouse - 168 S Frontage Rd E

Open today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

168 S Frontage Rd E

Alberton, MT 59820

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

168 S Frontage Rd E, Alberton MT 59820

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Brooklyn Bagel and Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
2865 North Reserve Street Missoula, MT 59808
View restaurantnext
Noodle Express - Missoula Broadway MT
orange starNo Reviews
2000 West Broadway Street Missoula, MT 59808
View restaurantnext
Burns St Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
1500 Burns St Missoula, MT 59802
View restaurantnext
Montana Jack's Restaurant & Casino - Missoula
orange star4.3 • 709
2021 South Ave W Missoula, MT 59801-6505
View restaurantnext
Sushi Palace - Missoula - Southgate Mall
orange starNo Reviews
2901 Brooks street Missoula, MT 59801
View restaurantnext
Noodle Express - Southgate Mall, Missoula MT
orange starNo Reviews
2901 Brooks Street Missoula, MT 59801
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Alberton

Missoula

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Kalispell

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Whitefish

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Moscow

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Butte

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Columbia Falls

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Hayden

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Coeur D Alene

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Helena

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

River Edge Steakhouse - 168 S Frontage Rd E

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston