Riverfront Bakery
Come in and enjoy!
313 Justison St • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
313 Justison St
Wilmington DE
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Bites and Slice
Come in and enjoy!
The Juice Joint
Award winning juice bar and vegan restaurant service good vibes and delicious food and beverages.
Constitution Yards Beer Garden
Constitution Yards is a seasonal beer garden featuring 30,000 sq. ft of outdoor space at Justison Landing, along the Christina Riverwalk. Helping to round out what has already become the area’s go-to place for summer time fun, Constitution Yards features classic backyard BBQ fare, an ever-changing rotation of craft beers, frozen cocktails, and plenty of space for backyard games like corn hole, badmington, bocce, life-size jenga and a full sized wiffleball field. Eat, drink, relax and play; Constitution Yards is an urban waterfront destination unto itself.
La Taqueria
Come in and enjoy!