Go
Toast

Riverfront Live

Come in and Enjoy

4343 Kellogg Ave

No reviews yet

Location

4343 Kellogg Ave

Cincinnati OH

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Black Dog Grille

No reviews yet

Thank You For Stopping In , We Will See You Soon!

Local Post East End Eatery

No reviews yet

Gastro Pub

BrewRiver Creole Kitchen

No reviews yet

BrewRiver Creole Kitchen offers gastropub style, scratch kitchen food with a New Orleans twist. We are devoted to craft beer, cocktails and wine. Chef Michael Shields' menu is a little bit of New Orleans in the Nati!

Eli's BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston