River Garden
Craft Market. Craft Beer. Craft Kitchen.
157 Main St
Location
157 Main St
Brattleboro VT
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
The Works Cafe
Delicious sandwiches on artisan bread or New York-style bagels. Humanely raised, hormone- and antibiotic-free meats. Local eggs from cage-free chickens. Hormone- and antibiotic-free milk and cream cheese. Fresh salads. Real-fruit or veggie smoothies. Thoughtfully sourced and made-from-scratch since 1988.
High Thai
Come in and enjoy!
Whetstone Station
Taproom and Brewery on the waterfront in downtown Brattleboro Vermont.
A Vermont Table
Southern Vermont based Dining & Catering, with a focus on in-house preparations and local & seasonal ingredients