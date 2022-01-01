Go
River Grille

950 U.S. 1

Popular Items

Cajun Cobb - Large$10.99
1# Shrimp Boil$22.99
With potatoes and corn all tossed in your choice of seasoning, with a side of hush puppies and coleslaw. Seasonings (from HOT to NOT): Bayou, Cajun, Old Bay, Caribbean Rum, Key West, Plain
Chicken Wings$15.99
Fried and tossed in your choice of mild, hot, garlic teriyaki, or Caribbean rum dry rub
Cajun Corn on the Cob$2.99
Teriyaki Garlic Broccoli$2.99
Jambalaya$16.99
A New Orleans classic andouille sausage, Cajun seasoned shrimp & chicken, sautéed with bell peppers, onions, & tomatoes in a slightly spicy sauce, over andouille rice. Served with toast
Location

950 U.S. 1

Ormond Beach FL

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
