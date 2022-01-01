Riverhead restaurants you'll love
Riverhead's top cuisines
Must-try Riverhead restaurants
More about Kenny's on the Green
Kenny's on the Green
661 Riverside Drive, Riverhead
|Popular items
|Grilled Chx Sandwich
|$15.00
cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, on a club roll, side of fries
|Shrimp Salad Roll
|$16.00
NE style roll, house-made chips
|Sesame Seared Tuna
|$15.00
sesame crusted ahi tuna, ponzu sauce, wasabi, seaweed salad
More about My Cookie Dealer
My Cookie Dealer
501 Tanger Mall Drive Suite 501, Riverhead
|Popular items
|Party Mix
|$4.50
Neon Sprinkled Batter
|Cannoli Cheesecake
|$6.50
Cheesecake-flavored Cannoli shell batter with chocolate chips, filled with a chocolate chip cinnamon cream cheese frosting, topped with cannoli shell pieces, dusted with powdered sugar
|Oh-O Phone Home
|$5.25
Oreos, chocolate chips, peanut butter chips & Reeses Pieces
More about LuchaCubano
LuchaCubano
87 East Main Street, Riverhead