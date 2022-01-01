Riverhead restaurants you'll love

Riverhead restaurants
Must-try Riverhead restaurants

Kenny's on the Green image

 

Kenny's on the Green

661 Riverside Drive, Riverhead

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Chx Sandwich$15.00
cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, on a club roll, side of fries
Shrimp Salad Roll$16.00
NE style roll, house-made chips
Sesame Seared Tuna$15.00
sesame crusted ahi tuna, ponzu sauce, wasabi, seaweed salad
More about Kenny's on the Green
My Cookie Dealer image

 

My Cookie Dealer

501 Tanger Mall Drive Suite 501, Riverhead

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Party Mix$4.50
Neon Sprinkled Batter
Cannoli Cheesecake$6.50
Cheesecake-flavored Cannoli shell batter with chocolate chips, filled with a chocolate chip cinnamon cream cheese frosting, topped with cannoli shell pieces, dusted with powdered sugar
Oh-O Phone Home$5.25
Oreos, chocolate chips, peanut butter chips & Reeses Pieces
More about My Cookie Dealer
Craft'D image

 

Craft'D

127 east main street, riverhead

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Craft'D
Banner pic

 

LuchaCubano

87 East Main Street, Riverhead

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about LuchaCubano
