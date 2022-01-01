Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken tenders in
Riverhead
/
Riverhead
/
Chicken Tenders
Riverhead restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Kenny's on the Green
661 Riverside Driver, Riverhead
No reviews yet
Chicken Finger Basket
$13.00
honey mustard, side of fries
Chicken Fingers & Fries
$8.00
More about Kenny's on the Green
LuchaCubano
87 East Main Street, Riverhead
No reviews yet
Chicken Fingers & Fries
$10.99
More about LuchaCubano
