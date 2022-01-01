Go
Toast

River Hill Grill

River Hill Grill is nestled in the River Hill Village Shopping Center has been servicing the Clarksville and surrounding community for 14 years. Serving up sensational cocktails, rotating craft beers, amazing food, live entertainment, and all your local sports teams broadcasted across our multiple flat panel displays – there isn’t much we haven’t thought of! Stop by and grab a bite today!

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

6040 Daybreak Cir • $$

Avg 4.5 (530 reviews)

Popular Items

Crispy Wings$12.00
B.Y.O Cheeseburger$16.00
customizable to your liking
Margherita Chicken Panini$15.00
grilled chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, tomato, arugula, pesto, ciabatta bread
River Hill Cobb$10.00
applewood smoke bacon, tomato, hard boiled egg, house blend cheese, field greens, avocado with honey mustard dressing
The Big Club$15.00
triple decker, ham, turkey, applewood smoked bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo on your choice of sourdough or multi-grain bread
Southwest Wrap$15.00
grilled chicken, applewood smoked bacon, romaine, tomato, cheddar cheese, bbq ranch dressing
Steak Strips$12.00
Cut in house, served roasted garlic aioli
California Salad$11.00
chopped field greens, cucumber, avacado, shreded carrot, green onion with sesame dressing
Tossed River$10.00
field greens, crumbled feta, diced tomato, cucumber, red onion with dill aioli
Fries$4.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Live Music
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6040 Daybreak Cir

Clarksville MD

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

El Azteca

No reviews yet

Fine Mexican cuisine. Proudly serving the Clarksville community since 1993.

Bushel and a Peck Kitchen & Bar

No reviews yet

A neighborhood eatery celebrating all that grows, swims and grazes in the Chesapeake Bay watershed

The Brewer's Art Tavern

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

The Turn House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston