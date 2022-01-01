Go
RiverMarket Bar and Kitchen

127 W Main St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Tomato Soup$14.00
toasted croutons, grana padano
Burger$22.00
hemlock hill smoked bacon, brioche bun, fries, house-made butter pickles
The Classic Calzone$18.00
resh ricotta, mozzarella & parmesan, our tomato sauce
Potato Gnocchi$24.00
fluffy pillows, hemlock hill farms beef bolognese, shiitakes, grana padano
Margherita Pizza$18.00
tomato, mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, basil
Chicken Burger$20.00
Hemlock hill farm smoked bacon, farmhouse sunny-side up egg, chipotle aioli, house-made butter Pickles, brioche bun fries
Rivermarket Salad$15.00
local baby lettuces & seasonal vegetables, fresh ricotta, chardonnay vinaigrette
Lobster Roll$34.00
ries, house-made butter pickles
Hiddenfjord Faroe Islands Salmon$38.00
served on japanese vegetable fried rice “yakimeshi”, seven spice powder, gf soy glaze
Chocolate Croissant Bread Pudding$12.00
served warm, vanilla bourbon sauce, vanilla bean ice cream
Location

North Tarrytown NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
