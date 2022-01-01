Go
River North Public House

Welcome to River North Public House! We are open Tuesday-Thursday, 4pm-9pm and Fri-Sat 4pm-10pm. Call us at 616-288-7888 with questions.

2115 Plainfield Ave NE • $$

Avg 4.3 (111 reviews)

Popular Items

Turducken Burger$15.00
turkey and duck patty, sunny egg, spicy cranberry jam, rosemary black pepper aioli, brie, shaved kale, brioche
Public House Pulled Pork$14.00
braised pork, zesty carolina mustard, crispy shallots, apple slaw, grilled onion vinaigrette, pretzel bun
Chicken & Dumplings$18.00
roasted airline chicken breast, celery root parisian-style gnocchi, roasted carrots, peas, herb roasted chicken velouté
Plainfield Burger$14.00
7 oz burger patty with lettuce, tomato and onion.
Add cheese $1 (smoked swiss, white cheddar, pepper jack, blue cheese crumble, brie or feta)
Creston Mac n Cheese$15.00
Irish White Cheddar, Garlic Bread Crumble Topping
Rib Rye Melt$16.00
parmesan crusted marble rye, shaved ribeye, horseradish crema, smoked swiss, caramelized onions, mushroom beef au jus
Root Veggie Hash$16.00
Roasted Potatoes, Curry Cauliflower, Asparagus, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Confit Brussels Sprouts, Tri Color Quinoa, Mushroom Blend served with a Cilantro Mint Chutney
*New North Smash Burger$16.00
double smash patty, gruyère cheese, crispy shallots, shaved romaine, bacon crumbles, house 1000 island
Prosciutto Grilled Cheese$14.00
house made focaccia, prosciutto, white cheddar, brie, apricot mostarda, arugula, apple, grilled onion vinaigrette
Flight of French Fries$10.00
Handcut Confit Fries, House Salt, Select Up to Three Sauces
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2115 Plainfield Ave NE

Grand Rapids MI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

