Go
Toast

River's Edge

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

200 N Ashley Drive • $$

Avg 3.9 (104 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Cryptocurrency
Buffet
Outdoor Seating

Location

200 N Ashley Drive

Tampa FL

Sunday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bavaro's Pizza Napoletana & Pastaria

No reviews yet

Bavaro's is committed to the art and craft of Neapolitan pizza. We continue to stay true to tradition by using a hand-crafted, wood-fired brick oven designed by a third-generation Neapolitan craftsmen, a 100-year-old yeast culture, and top-of-the-line ingredients sourced directly from Italy.

Butter Burgers

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Poppo's Taqueria Kennedy

No reviews yet

No Compromise. #LoveShared

Anchor Bar

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston