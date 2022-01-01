River's Edge
Come in and enjoy!
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
200 N Ashley Drive • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
200 N Ashley Drive
Tampa FL
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Bavaro's Pizza Napoletana & Pastaria
Bavaro's is committed to the art and craft of Neapolitan pizza. We continue to stay true to tradition by using a hand-crafted, wood-fired brick oven designed by a third-generation Neapolitan craftsmen, a 100-year-old yeast culture, and top-of-the-line ingredients sourced directly from Italy.
Butter Burgers
Come in and enjoy!
Poppo's Taqueria Kennedy
No Compromise. #LoveShared
Anchor Bar
Come on in and enjoy!