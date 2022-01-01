Go
Rivershed

BBQ, BURGERS & TACOS WITH A SOUTHERN TOUCH: CRAFT BEERS & LIVE MUSIC

TACOS • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES

17 New Driftway • $$

Avg 4.4 (758 reviews)

Popular Items

Wings
Classic, crispy, jumbo wings, tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with bleu cheese dressing.
Skillet Mac & Cheese$13.00
Cavatappi pasta in our house cheese sauce with toasted breadcrumbs.
Add pulled pork, brisket buffalo, bacon or bbq chicken.
Southwest Salad$15.00
Mixed greens with charred corn, pico de gallo, cucumber, black beans, pickled onion, guacamole and cojita cheese. Served with avocado poblano ranch.
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$12.00
Crispy fried Brussel's sprouts with chopped bacon, sunflower seeds, pickled red onions and lemon herb aioli.
CHEESEBURGER$15.00
Your choice of cheese.
Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle & fries
Southwest Egg Rolls$12.00
Homemade eggrolls with black beans, charred corn, cheddar-jack cheese, southwest spices and pulled chicken thighs wrapped in an eggroll wrapper and served with avocado-poblano ranch.
Tenders
Half pound (6), Full pound (12) - tossed in your choice of sauces. Served with bleu cheese dressing.
$SD FRIES$5.00
SHED BURGER$16.00
American cheese, caramelized onions and shed sauce.
Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle & fries
Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Your choice of crispy or grilled chicken topped with honey chipolte mayo and pickles. Comes on a brioche bun with lettuce and tomato. Served with fries.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Live Music
Cozy
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

17 New Driftway

Scituate MA

Sunday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

