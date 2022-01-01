Go
The Rivershed

BBQ, Burgers & Tacos with a Southern Touch: Craft Beer & Live Music

747 Killington Road

Popular Items

SHED BURGER$16.00
American cheese, caramelized onions and shed sauce.
Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle & fries
Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Your choice of crispy or grilled chicken topped with honey chipolte mayo and pickles. Comes on a brioche bun with lettuce and tomato. Served with fries.
Skillet Mac & Cheese$13.00
Cavatappi pasta in our house cheese sauce with toasted breadcrumbs.
Add pulled pork, brisket buffalo, bacon or bbq chicken.
Brisket Tacos$16.00
Three flour tortillas filled with our smoked brisket, pico de gallo, and cojita cheese with a sriracha crema drizzle.
Served with dirty rice.
Wings
Classic, crispy, jumbo wings, tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with bleu cheese dressing.
Skillet Cornbread$8.00
Classic southern cornbread served with whipped cinnamon honey butter.
BBQ Combo 1$22.00
Platter served one choice of protein. Comes with sides of dirty rice and portions of cornbread with honey butter and baked beans.
Tenders
Half pound (6), Full pound (12) - tossed in your choice of sauces. Served with bleu cheese dressing.
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$12.00
Crispy fried Brussel's sprouts with chopped bacon, sunflower seeds, pickled red onions and lemon herb aioli.
Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.00
House smoked pulled pork served on a grilled bun with pickles and fries
Location

747 Killington Road

Killington VT

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
